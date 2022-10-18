Chamba: Traffic jams, lack of basic facilities plague popular tourist hotspot

Balkrishan Prashar

Chamba, October 17

Banikhet, a town which falls on the National Highway 154A and connects Chakki (Pathankot) to Bharmour via Chamba, has become congested due to huge rush of vehicles plying to various famous tourist destinations of the district.

The town is a focal point for all hill stations of Chamba district. A road bifurcates from here to Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Chamba, Bharmour and Manimahesh as well as the picturesque Pangi valley of the district.

Although Banikhet is a panchayat area, a lot of construction is being carried out in the area. Moreover, there is no check on unplanned constructions due to its status as a panchayat. Some local residents have demanded that the area should be given the status of nagar panchayat.

In view of the present scenario, the area doesn’t have adequate parking spaces, garbage disposable system, identification of dumping sites, improvement in water supply and health facilities. It needs a comprehensive beautification plan with the provision of all basic facilities.

Kangra-Chamba MP Kishan Kapoor said he had already directed officials at a district-level meeting to conduct a preliminary survey for the construction of a bypass to resolve the problem of frequent traffic jams on the Pathankot-Bharmour National Highway in Banikhet.

#chamba #pathankot