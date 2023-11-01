Traffic on Tibet road not yet restored

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Vehicular movement on the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway-5 remained disrupted today after a major landslide near Nathpa in Kinnaur district five days ago. A large number of stranded vehicles waited on both sides of the road for passage to resume journey.

The work to remove debris from the landslide site was hampered as stones and debris continued to fall. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highway wing, claimed that the restoration work was going on and the road could be opened for vehicular movement by Wednesday evening.

A 180 m to 200 m stretch of the highway was covered with debris, stones and boulders after the landslide on Friday night, disrupting vehicular movement.

Satish Joshi, Junior Engineer, PWD, National Highways wing, at Negulsari, said, “The work to restore the highway is going on and we are hopeful that it will be completed by Wednesday evening. But if stones or debris disrupt the restoration work, it might take more time to reopen the road. Vehicles are stranded on both sides of the road. Our priority will be to allow them passage once the restoration work is over. Light vehicles are taking the alternative road. We have advised tourists to take the Kaza road to reach their destinations.”

#Kinnaur #Shimla