Traffic restored on 164 roads in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 14

After the recent rains, as many as 164 roads have been restored to vehicular traffic in Chamba district while the restoration work of 20 roads was in progress, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said here today.

Similarly, out of 664 damaged transformers, 647 had been made functional and the repair work of 17 transformers was going on. Power supply will soon be restored in the remaining areas, the DC said.

After inspecting the damaged Rungdi nullah stretch near Bagga on the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour National Highway 154A yesterday, the DC directed the officials concerned to repair the damaged parts of the highway soon so that transportation services could resume.

Regarding the operation of bus service from Chamba to Bharmour, the DC instructed the regional manager of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to take necessary steps to start the bus services on the Lothal-Bharmour route.

He informed that departments were working to restore the roads, drinking water and electricity supply system. The DC confirmed that the Chamba-Tissa-Pass-Killar road had been opened from Tissa side to Bagotu and from Killar side to Pregran. The work of restoring the remaining blocked road was going on.

Devgan said that the Jal Shakti Department was making arrangements to ensure drinking water supply and 341 drinking water schemes out of 361 had been restored. Besides, the restoration work on the blocked irrigation schemes was underway, he said.

