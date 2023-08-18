Traffic restored on Bilaspur-Shimla NH

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 17

The traffic on the Bilaspur- Shimla National Highway was restored after three days today. The NH was closed to the traffic following a landslide near Daksech village in Bilaspur district on August 13. As many as three houses were completely damaged and six houses had developed cracks following the landslide in the village. The landslide also washed away about 200 meters of the national highway between Namhol and Brahmpukhar near Daksech. Two trucks and one car parked on the sides of the highway were also reportedly washed away in the landslide.

Meanwhile, the national highways authorities had restored traffic on the HN for light vehicles while some heavy vehicles were permitted to cross on a trial basis.

Abid Hussain Sadik, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, met the disaster-hit families and assured that every possible assistance would be given to them. He appealed to the people not to go in the houses that had developed cracks.

Only light vehicles allowed on stretch

Abid Hussain Sadik, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, who was present during the road opening process at the site of incident, said only light vehicles would be allowed to cross on this damaged stretch.

