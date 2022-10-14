Traffic snarls in front of Bishop Cotton School

Traffic moves at a snail’s pace on the one-km stretch near Bishop Cotton School as many eateries have mushroomed of the road. These eateries didn’t provide parking space for their customers. Many customers park their vehicles on the roadside. Although a women police station is located on the stretch, the commuters get stuck in traffic snarls. — Suraj, Shimla

Repair potholed stretch on Kandaghat-Chail road

The stretch between Kalhog village and Basha of the Kandaghat-Chail road is dotted with potholes. Villages of several residents are dependent on this stretch of the road. The locals have to face inconvenience due to its poor condition. The PWD should repair the road at the earliest. — Joginder, Kaithlighat

Pea crop damaged in Seraj

Heavy hailstorm has damaged the pea crop in several areas of Mandi district. Farmers in kamraonghati and Shikari Devi area in Seraj has suffered maximum damages. The government and administration should assess the damage and grant compensation to the affected people. — Roshan, Seraj

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com