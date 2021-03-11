Traffic snarls in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Traffic snarls

Tarring of roads and tourist rush has made driving in the town a difficult task and vehicles parked on roadsides further add to commuters' woes. There was a traffic jam near St Edwards School on Saturday as a vehicle was parked on the roadside due to which two buses were unable to cross, which led to the a large number of vehicles remaining stranded. Such people should be heavily fined. — Vidhu, Shimla

No ENT doc at Rampur

There is no ENT doctor in Khaneri Hospital in Rampur. The ENT specialist deputed here retired two months back but no replacement was made. As a result, patients are facing a lot of inconvenience. The government should appoint the doctor as soon as possible. — Sachin, Rampur

Set up industrial centre in Pangi

An industrial centre with latest modules, where local handicrafts and other products can be produced, is the need of the hour in Pangi. The centre can be built at Killar or Dharwas where sufficient government land is available. — Bhagat Barotra, Pangi