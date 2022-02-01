Traffic stalled on Bharmour national highway

Chamba, January 31
Traffic continued to remain stalled on the Chamba-Bharmour national highway on the sixth day today.
The highway was blocked due to heavy landslides near Mehla on last Wednesday.
Due to the large cracks in the upper part of the hill and the continuous falling of debris and stones, the traffic movement was stopped. For a permanent solution to this problem, the administration had obtained the opinion of various experts.
On the basis of their opinion, the work began and was expected to be completed tomorrow, said Chamba Deputy Commissioner DC Rana. —
