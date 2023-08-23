Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Solan, August 23
Traffic has been halted on the Baddi-Nalagarh highway after the main bridge at Baddi was damaged.
One of its piers collapsed and it bent in the middle.
There would be no foot movement on the bridge given its precarious condition, said a Baddi police official.
People travelling from Chandigarh and Panchkula on Siswan road have been directed to take alternative route via Maranwala-Barotiwala for entry into the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh belt.
The National Highway-105 has been closed for all vehicles following major landslides. Threat has also been posed to a slab culvert due to sinking of the adjoining land on the road.
Connecting roads like Nalagarh-Ramshehar, too, have been closed for vehicular traffic after a series of landslides, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.
