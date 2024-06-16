Traffic to be diverted for Piplu fair

Our Correspondent

Una, June 15

In view of the district-level Piplu fair, which is to be organised in Piplu village of the Bangana subdivision from June 17 to 19, the Una district administration is making preparations to ensure its smooth conduct. The fair is celebrated on the occasion of ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’ at the Nar Singh temple located in the village.

Thousands of devotees from Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Bilaspur districts pay reverence to Nar Singh deity at the temple. They also offer a part of their agriculture produce to the deity, seeking blessings for good health and prosperity, besides praying for a bountiful harvest during the next season.

According to a legend, a villager had a dream that an idol of Nar Singh was buried in the nearby forest and he dug the area and unearthed a stone idol, which was kept under a dry peepal tree near his house and started worshiping it.

In no time, the tree began to bear leaves and came back to life. The villagers built a small temple and began worshiping the deity. In the local dialect, ‘peepal’ is known as ‘piplu’ so the the village was named Piplu.

During a meeting presided over by Officiating Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar, it was decided that from June 17 to 19, flow of traffic between Dhaneta and Piplu would be regulated to avoid traffic jams. The DC said heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, would be diverted towards the Tuturu road.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una