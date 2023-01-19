Train service to be resumed on Kangra valley line soon: MP

Palampur, January 18
Kangra MP Krishan Kapoor today said that the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line in the Kangra valley would soon be restored to train service.
Kapoor, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the Railway Minister had assured him of the early construction a new bridge on the Chakki river and repair of the pillars of the old bridge that were washed away during the rainy season last year so that train services could be restarted.
He said that the Kangra valley train was the life line of the residents of lower hills and its restoration was his top priority. The train service on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line were suspended in July last year following the collapse of two pillars of the railway bridge on the Chakki river near Pathankot. Since then trains are not running on this line. The British-era Chakki bridge constructed in 1932 was in a bad shape. Despite repeated requests
Before the two pillars collapsed seven trains were running on this route covering 33 stations every day, passing through important places such as Nurpur, Jawali, Jwalamukhi road, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Chamunda, Palampur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar.
Thousands of people travelled by train every day as there are a limited number of bus service beyond Kangra for places such as Haripur Guler, Jawali. Nagrota Surian and other stations. — OC
