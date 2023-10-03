Train services fully resume on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 2

The services on the Kalka-Shimla railway track (a UNESCO World Heritage site) resumed fully today. A trial run was conducted between the two stations (to and fro) over the past two days.

The train services on the heritage track have resumed completely after around 3 months. Following heavy rain in the state, the track was damaged at more than 175 locations and the train services were suspended on July 9.

The track was restored from Kalka to Solan on September 20. Later, the service was restored up to Tara Devi in Shimla.

In the morning, a trial run was conducted from Shimla to Kalka. In the afternoon, the service resumed fully with the train departing from Kalka at 12.30 pm and reaching Shimla at 5.30 pm. The passengers, mostly tourists, looked quite elated.

Naveen Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Railways, Ambala division, said, “The train services on the Kalka-Shimla track have resumed completely. From Tuesday, there will be four different timings of the train.”

The resumption of train services on the heritage track would boost tourism in the capital city, said a hotelier.

