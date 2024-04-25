Trainee accounts officers meet Himachal Governor

Shimla, April 24
Thirty trainee officers of the Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPFAS) called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan today.
These trainee officers are currently undergoing training at the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Shimla. While congratulating the trainee officers, the Governor said it was the outcome of their dedication and hard work that they have been selected for managing finances of the state in prudential manner.
He urged them to prioritise public interest and the welfare of the state while discharging their duties. He said they should work with a goal to empower Himachal and work with utmost honesty and dedication. The Governor highlighted the importance of accountability in the public domain and asked them to work with even greater dedication, honesty and professionalism.
Prashant Sirkek, Additional Director of HIPA, explained that the training induction would consist of two parts, each lasting five months. He said after successfully completing the training, candidates would need to pass an examination. Only those who succeed in both parts would be eligible for appointment by the Finance Department in any government department or organisation within the state.
