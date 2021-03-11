Trainee teacher held for thrashing 30 students

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 11

The police today arrested B.Ed trainee teacher Pranav Sharma for thrashing students of Class VII of Government Middle School (GMS), Shamshi, in Bhuntar on Friday. Twentytwo boys and girls were given treatment at the Tegubehar hospital.

A video of students accusing the trainee teacher of assaulting then has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, student Roshni is saying that the teacher has thrashed 30 students.

Another student Diksha says that the teacher has also threatened them not to disclose the incident to anyone. The children are seen crying and showing their injuries. Lashes of sticks can be seen on the arms and back of the children.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said School Management Committee chairman Kashmir Singh had got a complaint registered. The complainant added that Pranav from B.Ed College, Gadsa, was on a one-month internship in the Shamshi school, where his mother Mamta Devi was working as a teacher. The complainant added that during the last period of mathematics, Mamta did not go herself and sent Pranav to teach the class but after a little ruckus by some children, he thrashed all of them with sticks and a piece of wire, due to which many of them were injured.

The SP said the medical examination of the injured students was carried out and a case had been registered against the teacher under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 323 of the IPC. The accused had been arrested and legal proceedings were under way.

Meanwhile, the parents have demanded that strict action should be taken against the trainee teacher. The Education Department should also take strict action.