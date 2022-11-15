Trainees protest order making BEd degree holders eligible for JBT posts

Mandi, November 14
The Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) diploma trainees staged a protest march here today against the Himachal Pradesh Education Department and the HP Education Board, Dharamsala, against an order making BEd degree holders eligible to take part in JBT Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam.
The protesters demanded revocation of this notification with immediate effect.
Arti Katarai, district president of JBT trainees union, said, “We oppose this notification, which makes BEd degree holders eligible for the posts of JBT in primary schools. According to notification, B.Ed degree holder will be able to take part in the JBT TET exam.”
“It seems that the higher officials in the state Education Department and the Education Board are not in favour of JBT diploma holders. We have started boycott of the classes from today. The boycott will continue until our demand met,” Katarai added.
