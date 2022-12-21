Training begins for IA&AS, 2022

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the inauguration ceremony of the training programme for the Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IA&AS) 2022 batch at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), here, today.

He said that it is only by becoming a good human being that one could provide his/her best services to society and nation, especially the weakest section of society.

The Governor congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to work for the weaker sections of society. He also stressed on the importance of team spirit. “We can play an effective role in society through team work and it is possible only if we shed our ego,” he added. He also launched the digital library of the academy.

NAAA Director General Manish Kumar spoke about the two-year training programme. He said that the 2022 batch has four international participants, two each from Bhutan and Maldives. The academy had been hosting Bhutanese participants for many years now, but it was the first time that two officers from the Auditor General of Maldives had joined the course, he added.