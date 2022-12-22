Training in disaster management

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 21

As many as 60 youth are being trained under the 14 days Aapda Mitr Abhiyan at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti.

The training started on Tuesday under the joint auspices of the sub-centre of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute at Jispa and the District Disaster Management authorities.

The district administration is organising the programme to prepare local youths to lead rescue operations effectively during disaster-like situations to save human lives and property.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma said, “It is for the first time that the institute’s sub-centre is imparting this type of training to the local youth at Kaza. The trained youth will be called disaster friend (Aapda Mitr).

These volunteers will render services to the Disaster Management Authority during any emergency and play an important role in saving human lives and property.”

He said, “Training is being imparted to the youth to make them capable to lead rescue operations during disasters like floods, earthquakes, landslides and cyclones.”