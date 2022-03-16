Training memorandum signed

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (AVIMAS), Manali, signed an MoU in the presence of Minister for Technical Education Ram Lal Markanda to train 480 candidates in different trades. HPKVN Managing Director Kumad Singh and Deputy Director, AVIMAS, Raman Garsinghi, signed the MoU. The objective behind this collaboration is to pool respective strengths, resources, expertise and goodwill of both parties to benefit the candidates of the state. The training programme will be reviewed on various parameters by the HPKVN to maintain the quality of training. AVIMAS shall provide trainings as per curriculum and at the end of the training, it will conduct assessments and issue certificates to participants. Institute shall ensure safety of all the trainees and provide safety equipment during the training period.

SC/ST students' rights violated: SFI

The SFI staged a dharna at Pink Petal Chowk in Himachal Pradesh University to take up issues of SC and ST students. The SFI alleged that the New Education Policy was quiet on the reservation for SC and ST students. Alleging that constitutional rights of these students were being violated in the name of New Education Policy, the SFI said they had not been given scholarship amounts for a long time, which had made it difficult for them to continue their studies.

Entrance exam cancelled

The entrance exam conducted for the post of field assistant and clerk under the cost of cultivation scheme at Himachal Pradesh University has been cancelled due to technical/administrative reasons. A fresh advertisement will be notified separately.