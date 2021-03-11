Training of new police recruits in Himachal from July 4

Shimla, May 3
The recruitment process of police constables will be completed shortly. It will be followed by medical and verification and training of fresh recruits tentatively from July 4, said a spokesperson for the Police Department here.
He said the Recruit Training Course (RTC) would be run at three centres simultaneously, due to a large number of recruits. The general entry recruits, both male and female, would be trained at Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district.
The ex-servicemen recruits would be given training at 1st Indian Reserve Battalion at Bangarh in Una district.
The recruits of the driver cadre would be imparted training at 4th Indian Reserve Battalion at Jangalberi in Hamirpur district. All these training centres were well equipped to provide the most modern and contemporary training to the recruits, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested