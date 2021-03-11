Training of new police recruits in Himachal from July 4

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The recruitment process of police constables will be completed shortly. It will be followed by medical and verification and training of fresh recruits tentatively from July 4, said a spokesperson for the Police Department here.

He said the Recruit Training Course (RTC) would be run at three centres simultaneously, due to a large number of recruits. The general entry recruits, both male and female, would be trained at Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district.

The ex-servicemen recruits would be given training at 1st Indian Reserve Battalion at Bangarh in Una district.

The recruits of the driver cadre would be imparted training at 4th Indian Reserve Battalion at Jangalberi in Hamirpur district. All these training centres were well equipped to provide the most modern and contemporary training to the recruits, he added.