Training session held for poll officials

Our Correspondent

Una, March 21

A training for poll officials regarding the District Information System for Elections (DISE) in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections was held at the district headquarters today. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar presided over the training workshop.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said that the NextGen DISE was a computer software developed by the Election Commission of India. Data like age, qualification, skill level and post held by every poll duty staff was fed into the software, which automatically generated the duty roaster depending on the profile of the employee.

Lal said the training session was held for employees having computer skills. After the training, these employees would feed information pertaining to election duty staff in the DISE software.

The Deputy Commissioner said all youth, who would have attained the age of 18 on April 1, 2024, could register their names in voter lists, adding that the last date for addition of names in the lists is May 4, 2024.

Lal has ordered that all licensed arms holders in Una district need to deposit their arms at the nearest police station or with the arms dealers by 5 pm of March 25.

The weapons will be released only after 5 pm on June 10 in order to maintain law and order, ensuring free and fair elections, besides eliminating the element of fear among the voters.

