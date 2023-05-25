Transferred staff’s 10-day joining period reduced

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The state government today reduced the joining period of transferred government employees from 10 days to one to five days.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel here, the employees, who have been transferred within a distance of 30 km from his place of earlier posting, will get only one day to join duty. If an employee has been transferred to a place that is more than 30 km away from the present place of posting, he will get five days to join duty there.

The decision to reduce the joining period was taken at the last Cabinet meeting. The notification was issued after making new rules and amending the Central Civil Services (Joining Time) Rules, 1979. Now, these rules would be called the Central Civil Services (Joining Time) Himachal Pradesh Amendment Rules, 2023.