 Transparent system for recruitment to be in place in 60 days: Himachal CM on paper leak row : The Tribune India

Transparent system for recruitment to be in place in 60 days: Himachal CM on paper leak row

‘We have come to power to unearth scams’, said Sukhvinder Sukhu

Transparent system for recruitment to be in place in 60 days: Himachal CM on paper leak row

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar



Shimla, December 27

A transparent system for recruitment in Himachal Pradesh would be in place in the next 60 days, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday, asserting that there would be "zero tolerance" for corruption.

His statement came a day after the state government suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in the wake of the controversy over the junior office assistant (IT) exam paper leak.

 “We have come to power to unearth scams,” said Sukhu while addressing the first formal press conference after becoming the chief minister on December 11 following the Congress wresting the hill state from the BJP.

He said the employees of the Commission are under the scanner of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to conduct an inquiry into alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by the HPSSC.

The chief minister said that recovery of question papers of other examinations, including junior auditor and computer operator, from the house of senior superintendent of the secrecy branch of HPSSC, Uma Azad, pointed to the leak of other papers and, therefore, all examinations have been postponed.

He also indicated that more significant information would come out in the near future and lashed out at the previous BJP government, alleging that it kept its eyes shut and recruited incompetent people by compromising with merit to give jobs to the near and dear ones of the party leaders.

He cited the example of the constable recruitment examination paper leak and alleged that question papers were sold and purchased during the tenure of the previous government.

A transparent system for recruitment would be in place in the next 60 days and modalities would be worked out in a month, Chief Minister Sukhu said.

There is zero tolerance against corruption and corruption in jobs will be dealt with sternly, he stressed.

At the press conference, the chief minister parried questions on Cabinet expansion and the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, a major poll promise of the Congress.

"I have addressed the media today in connection with the JOA (IT) paper leak and would answer the other questions in due course of time," he said.

Sukhu said that after taking oath he had directed the police department to keep a vigil on anti-social elements instrumental in the paper leak.

Police acted on a tip-off and arrested an employee of HPSSC, her son and a tout after they were caught red-handed with the solved question paper of JOA (IT), he said.

All the six persons arrested in the JOA (IT) paper leak case - senior superintendent of the secrecy branch of HPSSC Uma Azad, her son Nikhil Azad, tout Sanjay Sharma, Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma -  were on Friday sent to police remand by a local court on Sunday.

The vigilance department had received a complaint that a tout, named Sanjay, had contacted the complainant with an offer to provide him with question papers, following which a trap was laid, officials said.

The tout again contacted the complainant to meet him at NIT Hamirpur from where he took him to the house of Uma Azad, the officials said, adding the tout and the official were apprehended there and a total of Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and solved question papers were recovered.

Suspending the functioning of HPSSC, the state government on Monday stated that it appears that the Commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively and its credibility has been eroded.   

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones

2
Haryana

Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

3
Brand Connect

ACV Keto Gummies {Shocking US & CA Customer Reviews Exposed} Supreme Keto ACV Gummies Lose Weight or West Money?

4
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

5
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

6
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

7
Delhi

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

8
World

As Putin ‘critic’ Pavel Antov, friend die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha, police begin probe

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police evacuate Hyatt Regency hotel following hoax bomb threat

10
Punjab

Punjab Police seize loaded RPG, rocket launcher; arrest 3 module members in investigation of Sirhali RPG attack case

Don't Miss

View All
Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir