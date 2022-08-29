Transport nagar project in Solan stuck in red tape

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 28

The transport nagar project in Solan has failed to make any headway in the last four years owing to the lackadaisical approach of various departments.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had laid its foundation stone at Kather Bypass in April 2018 and Rs 2 crore was announced for its construction in March 2021 ahead of the civic body poll in Solan. However, the project has been suffering from government apathy. It has been conveniently transferred from one department to the other resulting in delay its construction.

Initially, the Urban Development Department was to execute the project and bear its cost pegged at Rs 21.22 crore. A detailed project report was prepared and it was decided that 135 showrooms and 140 workshops would be constructed on a 15,417 sq m area on Kather bypass in Solan.

It was supposed to rehabilitate the displaced motor mechanics whose shops were acquired for four-laning the Solan-Shimla highway at Chambaghat in 2017. Owing to the delay, the displaced motor market owners have set up their shops elsewhere and it seems the purpose of the project has been defeated.

Lack of funds is one of the key reasons as the project has failed to make any progress. The matter was then referred to the state government, which decided that the Transport Department would execute it. Ironically, the architect, who prepared its detailed project report, was not given a payment of Rs 20 lakh.

Though last-ditch efforts were made by local politicians to initiate the project, little could be achieved.

In the latest reply filed by the state government to a question posed by local MLA DR Shandil, it again stated that the project would be executed by the Urban Development Department after transferring it from the Transport Department.

This assurance has failed to restore the confidence of the displaced motor mechanics, who are disheartened by the dilly-dallying approach of the state government.

