Trash spoils Matiana’s beauty

A lot of garbage is dumped in the Nanni dhank area near Matiana, which is not only contaminating the environment but is also marring the scenic beauty of this area. This garbage could lead to the spread of various diseases. The authorities concerned are requested to clear the area of the trash at the earliest. Ishu, Matiana (Shimla)

Lack of parking at the Mall, shoppers turn away

DUE to the lack of parking space, vehicles are being parked outside shops at the Mall, Solan, which is affecting the day-to-day business at the shops here. Customers have to face problems while entering and exiting these shops, with people avoiding shopping here altogether due to the lack of parking. We request the authorities to set up more parking spaces in the city. Prakash, Solan

Servers at PDS depots out of order, residents suffer

SERVERS of depots of the Public Distribution System in Shimla are not working properly. Due to this, people are facing a lot of problems in purchasing their ration. As a result, people here are not able to purchase goods for their daily needs. We request the authorities concerned to fix the servers as soon as possible so that people can purchase products here. Neelam, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment