Trauma centre to be functional at IGMC, says Bali

Dharamsala, November 5

Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation (HPTDC) RS Bali, who yesterday inaugurated a two-day national conference on paediatric rheumatology organised at a private hotel here, said that all the medical colleges of the state would be equipped with world class medical technology. Robotic surgery would be started in the medical colleges including Tanda, Shimla, Hamirpur, Chamba, Ner Chowk. The casualty department in all the medical colleges will be upgraded.

Bali said the government had decided to make the trauma centre and emergency medicine department functional in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Shimla and to create and fill additional 136 posts of nursing and paramedical staff. Posts of doctor were being filled in all health institutions in a phased manner so that people can get better health facilities.

He further said that effective steps were being taken to provide better facilities for paediatric rheumatology in Himachal. Even in developed countries, there are very few specialists in paediatric rheumatology but paediatric clinical immunology and rheumatology is functioning as a separate branch in the Department of Paediatrics at Tanda Medical College. Principal Tanda Medical College Bhanu Awasthi also expressed his views and thanked the officials of the society for organising the national level conference in Dharamsala.

