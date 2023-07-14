Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 14

The Solan police have released a traffic plan for commuters travelling on the Shimla-Solan- Chandigarh highway.

Commuters coming from Chandigarh have been directed to use the Kala Amb-Nahan-Sarahan- road, which converges at Kumarhatti with NH-5.

Light vehicles coming from Chandigarh have been advised to use the Parwanoo-Jangeshu- Kasauli route to reach Dharampur on the NH- 5.

They can also use the Kalu Jhandu-Barotiwala-Chandi- Kunihar route to reach the Shimla-Totu highway.

All vehicles have been asked to take the Dheerowal-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar route to reach Kunihar.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said as the repair work is under way on the Parwanoo-Dharampur route, commuters travelling to-and-fro Shimla should take these routes.

It is, however, worth mentioning that these arterial roads had also suffered damage and could not withstand immense flow of traffic.

Kasauli roads were choked with traffic much to the chagrin of the locals.

The Parwanoo-Dharampur road is open through a single lane where limited vehicles can manage to ply in view of the repair work.

