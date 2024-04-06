Treatment of varicose veins discussed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Latest technological advancements have made the treatment of varicose veins quick and less painful.

“A wide range of options such as laser ablation and foam sclerotherapy are available for varicose veins. The procedure is less painful and takes about 30 minutes. A patient recovers quickly and can go home within 30 minutes of the procedure,” said Dr Ravil Jindal, Director, Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, here today.

The doctor said laser ablation was used to treat and manage varicose veins from chronic venous diseases, while foam sclerotherapy was done to treat bulging varicose veins and spider veins. Doctors present at the press conference warned people against using non-scientific methods to treat disease.

