Trees to be planted on 10,000 hectare, says Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

The Forest Department will undertake an afforestation drive on large chunks of barren hills to increase green cover in the state. As part of the drive, approximately 257 hectares of hilltops across 15 forest divisions would be covered under Mukhya Mantri Green Cover Mission in the current financial year.

The Chief Minister said, “The Forest Department has been directed to prepare a work plan to do plantation in approximately 10,000 hectares of land under various other departmental schemes, which would contribute to the state’s green initiatives.”