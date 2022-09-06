Trekker from West Bengal dies in Himachal, another rescued by ITBP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

A trekker from West Bengal fell to his death in Himachal Pradesh while another injured trekker was rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Himachal Pradesh Police and the local administration from Khimloga Pass at an altitude of 18,700 feet.

ITBP personnel carried the injured man on a stretcher for more than 20 kilometers in inhospitable terrain to bring him to Chitkool, an ITBP spokesperson said.

Three trekkers from West Bengal, Sujoy Dule, Narottam Gayan and Subroto Viswas, along with six porters, started a trek from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand to Chitkool in Himachal through the Khimloga Pass.

While crossing the pass two trekkers fell down while untying safety ropes being used to descend the steep slope at the pass. The incident resulted in the death of Sujoy Dule while Subroto Viswas was injured and was unable to move.

The ITBP team along with HP Police and State Disaster Response Force had launched a search and rescue operation on September 4. The team spotted the injured trekker and also tried to retrieve the body which is reported lying under a crevasse near the Pass.

The injured Subroto Viswas was given first aid by the ITBP medic and kept stable while evacuating him on stretcher to Chitkool. At the road head on Tuesday, he was handed over to the civil administration for further treatment.