Trekker killed, 3 porters trapped at Khimlog Pass

Shimla, September 3
One trekker was killed and another injured while the third trekker and three porters from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand were trapped beyond Chitkul yesterday and are missing.
Three trekkers along with six porters started trekking from Uttarkashi via the Khimloga Pass to Chitkul.
One of the trekkers fell down near the Khimlog Pass and died while another suffered a hand injury. The Kinnaur administration has sent teams to trace the missing trekker and porters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...