Trekker killed, 3 porters trapped at Khimlog Pass

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 3

One trekker was killed and another injured while the third trekker and three porters from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand were trapped beyond Chitkul yesterday and are missing.

Three trekkers along with six porters started trekking from Uttarkashi via the Khimloga Pass to Chitkul.

One of the trekkers fell down near the Khimlog Pass and died while another suffered a hand injury. The Kinnaur administration has sent teams to trace the missing trekker and porters.