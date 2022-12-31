Trekking beyond 3,000 m banned in Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 30

The district administration of Kangra has banned trekking in areas that are above 3,000 metres from the sea level. Interestingly, though the orders have been issued, there is no mechanism available with the administration to stop trekkers who go to the areas that are beyond 3,000 metres from the sea level.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the orders were aimed at stopping people from going beyond Triund that was a famous trekking spot in Dhauladhar mountain ranges. Since the Dhauladhar mountain ranges have received fresh snow it could be dangerous for the trekkers to go to areas such as Indrahar Pass that is located beyond Triund.

When asked if the administration had any mechanism to stop people from going beyond Triund to higher reaches, the DC said the ban was more of an advisory for the trekkers as the administration did not have any mechanism to stop trekkers forcibly.

Many young trekkers venture deep into the Dhauladhar mountain ranges for trekking. However, the deep ravines in Dhauladhar mountain ranges sometimes prove fatal for trekkers who go for trekking without any guides.