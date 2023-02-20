Trekking trails in Kullu district to be redeveloped

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 19

The Kullu Zila Parishad will develop various religious and scenic treks here under the Remote Area Development Plan. The trekking routes to Kheerganga, Shangal, Serolsar, Shakti, Maror, Shrikhand, Bijli Mahadev, etc. will be redeveloped to promote tourism in these regions with the aim of generating employment opportunities for the masses.

A proposal has been forwarded to the Forest Department and the Kullu Deputy Commissioner for assistance.

Kheerganga in the Parbati valley attracts a large number of pilgrims and tourists. The place has hot water springs. White algae present in the water is believed to cure many skin diseases. However, the trek is very risky at some points and not very commuter friendly.

Many travellers have lost their life while trekking in the region. The trek goes up to uninhabited Mantalai and further to the Pin Parbati Pass, but this tough adventure is undertaken only by well-equipped professionals.

Residents say these trekking routes have remained in similar condition through ages and only locals take care of the minor repairs wherever necessary.

Budhi, a resident, says, “It is surprising that neither the government nor any department has the responsibility to repair these trekking routes leading to famous destinations.”

While the government is planning to spend huge amounts on constructing ropeways to such destinations, the proposals to upgrade existing treks have remained only on paper.

Kullu Zila Parishad Chairman Pankaj Parmar says the project will facilitate local masses as well. Proposals have been sent to the Forest Department and the district administration in this regard. The actual work will begin as soon the necessary formalities are completed, he adds.