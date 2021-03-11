Tremors felt in Chamba

Chamba, May 13
Tremors were felt in Chamba town and its adjoining areas on friday morning. An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the twon at 7:47 am. However, there was no report of loss of life and property from anywhere in the district so far, officials said.
