Trial of Vistadome coaches begins on Shimla-Kalka line

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

The much-awaited Vistadome narrow-gauge coaches may shortly start running on the world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line. The trial run has begun and if all goes as per plan, these coaches will be pressed into passenger service soon.

“Today was the first day of the trial of Vistadome coaches. We felt quite good during the trial run,” said Abhay Dogra, Deputy CME (Design), Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

While the coaches started from Kalka, the actual trial was conducted between Shoghi and Shimla. “Between Shoghi and Shimla, the speed was kept at 22 km per hour (kmph). The speed will be increased 2 kmph over the next few days of the trial. We will take it up to 28 kmph and conclude the trial by June 28,” Dogra said.

If the trials go as per plan, the RCF, Kapurthala, will start regular production of these coaches. “The Northern Railway and the Kalka-Shimla Railway will decide as and when to launch these coaches into passenger service,” Dogra said.

The trials are being conducted under the watch of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). “RDSO officials are overseeing the trail. There are several censors installed on the coaches to record riding index and other testing parameters,” he said.

The train has four types of coaches, AC executive car (12 seats), AC chair car (22 seats), general coach (30 seats) and one power-cum-luggage and guard coach with a luggage carrying capacity of one tonne.

Maintaining that these coaches would enrich the travel experience of passengers, apart from reducing the overall journey time, Dogra said the glass windows and curves would allow the passengers an excellent view of the hills and the valley without moving from their seats.

Greater comfort for passengers