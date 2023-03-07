 Trial run begins at new OPD block of IGMC : The Tribune India

Trial run begins at new OPD block of IGMC

Patients register at the IGMC new OPD block on Monday. Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 6

The new OPD block of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 9. The OPD block, built at a cost of Rs 103 crore, had been awaiting NGT clearance to become functional.

CM to inaugurate on March 9

  • To be inaugurated by Sukhvinder Sukhu on March 9
  • According to the hospital administration all OPDs, barring ENT, will be shifted to the new block
  • Principal Sita Thakur says the state-of-the-art new OPD block will add to the comfort of the patients at the hospital
  • Besides, there will be a registration counter on every floor

“It has been taken out of the purview of the NGT. The NGT came in 2017, while the construction of the block started in 2013,” said an IGMC official.

The IGMC administration today started a two-day trial run at the OPD block to ensure everything is in order when the block is opened for patients after the inauguration on March 9.

As per the hospital administration all OPDs, barring ENT, will be shifted to the new block. Principal Sita Thakur said the state-of-the-art new OPD block will add to the comfort of the patients at the hospital.

“First and foremost, the patient waiting area on every floor is quite big, which will make them more comfortable,” she said. In the existing OPDs, there is hardly any place for the patients to sit and wait for their turn.

“Besides, there will be a registration counter on every floor. As all OPDs will be in the same building, patients will not need to run around,” she said.

The Principal further said that the trauma centre, which is in the new OPD block, will also be inaugurated. “Casualty and other emergency services will be shifted phase wise to the trauma centre,” said the Principal.

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

