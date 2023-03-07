Trial run begins at new OPD block of IGMC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 6

The new OPD block of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 9. The OPD block, built at a cost of Rs 103 crore, had been awaiting NGT clearance to become functional.

“It has been taken out of the purview of the NGT. The NGT came in 2017, while the construction of the block started in 2013,” said an IGMC official.

The IGMC administration today started a two-day trial run at the OPD block to ensure everything is in order when the block is opened for patients after the inauguration on March 9.

As per the hospital administration all OPDs, barring ENT, will be shifted to the new block. Principal Sita Thakur said the state-of-the-art new OPD block will add to the comfort of the patients at the hospital.

“First and foremost, the patient waiting area on every floor is quite big, which will make them more comfortable,” she said. In the existing OPDs, there is hardly any place for the patients to sit and wait for their turn.

“Besides, there will be a registration counter on every floor. As all OPDs will be in the same building, patients will not need to run around,” she said.

The Principal further said that the trauma centre, which is in the new OPD block, will also be inaugurated. “Casualty and other emergency services will be shifted phase wise to the trauma centre,” said the Principal.