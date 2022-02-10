Trials for vaccine drone delivery from February 14

Chamba, February 9
The district administration and the Health Department has planned to start trials for a drone-based delivery of vaccines and health services in the aspirational Chamba district from February 14 to 17 in collaboration with Skye Air Company through drones in remote areas of the district.
Giving this information here today, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said during this period, modern equipment like drones would be used to transport samples of patients from remote areas to big hospitals and laboratories for various tests and for transporting medicines and Covid vaccination kits from big hospitals to health institutions in distant areas.
Rana said in future, the use of drones would save time and it would be easier to reach patients in far-flung areas on time. —
