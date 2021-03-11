Tribal fest begins at Keylong

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 14

Three-day tribal festival began with great fervour at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district. Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda inaugurated the event.

“Lahaul and Spiti is abuzz with tourist activity after the opening of the Atal tunnel. Organising such events play a crucial role in attracting tourists and enable them to have a glimpse of the Lahauli culture,” said the minister.

He said the festival also provided an opportunity to local ‘Mahila mandals’ to promote local cuisines. He added the government was making efforts to promote Himachali culture and tradition even outside the state.

Markanda said during the BJP regime, tremendous development took place in the district and efforts were now being made to make it a hub of tourist activity.

During the festival, cultural programmes would be organised to entertain audience. The minister also visited the exhibition ground to examine the displays put up by different departments.