 Tribune Impact: NGT forms panel to probe illegal mining

  Himachal
  • Tribune Impact: NGT forms panel to probe illegal mining

Tribune Impact: NGT forms panel to probe illegal mining

Told to submit ATR within eight weeks

Tribune Impact: NGT forms panel to probe illegal mining

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, December 27

Taking note of illegal mining at Handakhundi village in the Doon Assembly segment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a three-member committee to investigate violation of environmental laws. It has also sought an action taken report (ATR) from the panel within eight weeks on its orders issued on December 14.

The principal bench of the NGT took note of a news item, “MLA apprised of losses due to illegal mining in Doon assembly segment” appearing in these columns.

The committee, headed by the District Magistrate, will act as a nodal agency and visit the affected site. The other members of the committee are the Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board, and the Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board.

They have been directed to inspect the site and submit an action taken report relating to violations of the environmental laws besides remedial measures. The report is supposed to be submitted within eight weeks.

The news had mentioned how roads and infrastructure of the Electricity and Jal Shakti Departments had been badly damaged due to illegal mining at Handakundi village in Suner panchayat of the Doon Assembly segment.

The village located along the Sirsa river has become a hotbed of illegal mining where more damage has been caused due to illegal mining than the recent rains.

The residents conveyed how they were suffering owing to illegal mining with water pipes as well as electricity poles having been damaged, besides the link roads. The bordering areas are especially vulnerable as miscreants indulge in illicit mining at night and escape with the quarried material.

