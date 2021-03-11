Tributes paid to freedom fighter

Dalhousie, August 14
A heritage walk was organized under the aegis of Kalakar Evam Lekhak Manch (KELM), Dalhousie here today. The heritage walk started from Gandhi Chowk and culminated at Samadhi Sthal of freedom fighter Sardar Ajit Singh located at Panchpula.
Prominent citizens and students of various schools participated in the walk commemorating "Freedom Fighter Day" in memory of martyr Ajit Singh, uncle of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.
Deputy Commissioner of Chamba, DC Rana was the chief guest on the occasion. Dalhousie SDM Jagan Thakur also attended the event.
Dalhousie Public School, Chairman and Director, Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon presided over the ceremony. KELM chairman Air Commodore (retd) Ashok Mahajan, general secretary Baldev Khosla along with local residents paid floral tributes at the memorial and saluted the martyrs of the country. Students presented cultural programmes on patriotism.
