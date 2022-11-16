Mandi: Tributes paid to freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 15

Remembering the contribution made by freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda for tribal rights, his birthday anniversary was celebrated today as Tribal Pride Day at the Tribal Museum Auditorium in Lahaul and Spiti district. Tribute was paid to him by residents of Lahaul-Spiti.

Assistant Commissioner Rohit Sharma was the chief guest of the event organized on this occasion. Rohit Sharma said that Birsa Munda had raised his voice against the British rule for tribal rights and fought for the tribal society.

“As Tribal Pride Day, the work done and the efforts made by him for protection and promotion of tribal culture should be remembered so that the future generation can be made aware of the sacrifices made by the tribal freedom fighters,” he said.

“This day is celebrated to honour the efforts made by the tribals to preserve the cultural heritage of tribal areas and to promote national pride and values,” he said.

Sharma said the Centre had last year decided to celebrate Birsa Munda’s birthday anniversary as Tribal Pride Day. He said a procession, cultural program and debate competition were organized.

#Lahaul and Spiti #rohit sharma