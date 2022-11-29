Tributes paid to freedom fighter

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 28

Tributes were paid to freedom fighter Bhai Hirda Ram on his 137th birth anniversary in Mandi district today. Hirda Ram, who was born on November 28, 1885, had fought against the British.

Prominent writer KK Nutan, Hirda Ram’s grandson Shamsher Minhas and other prominent people of the town paid floral tributes at his statue at the Indira Market here.

Nutan threw light on Bhai Hirda Ram’s life and his struggle for the freedom of India. He said that the British had tortured Bhai Hirda Ram and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Minhas said, “It is a matter for pride for us that one of our ancestors had laid down his life for the sake of the nation during the freedom struggle. Bhai Hirda Ram was born so as to serve the motherland and he sacrificed his life for her. His sacrifice will continue to encourage future generations to get ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country.”