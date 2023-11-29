Tributes paid to freedom fighter Bhai Hirda Ram

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 28

On his 138th birth anniversary today, rich tributes were paid to the brave son of Mandi district freedom fighter Bhai Hirda Ram.

Secretary of Bhai Hirda Ram Memorial Committee, Mandi, KK Nutan, grandson of Bhai Hirda Ram Shamsher Singh Manhas and other family members, Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mandi Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor Madhuri Kapoor, former Mayor Deepali Jaswal, councillor Rajender Mohan, Rajput Sabha president Inder Singh Thakur and other eminent persons paid respects to Bhai Hirda Ram by garlanding his statue at the Bhai Hirda Ram memorial located in Indira Market in the town.

On this occasion, secretary of Bhai Hirda Ram Memorial Committee, Mandi, KK Nutan said that revolutionary Bhai Hirda Ram was a true patriot, who happily endured tortures by the British rulers for the freedom of the country. His contribution in establishing Gadar Party in Mandi and raising the bugle of revolution against the British rule is unforgettable. Bhai Hirda Ram will remain immortal.

Mayor Virender Bhatt said, “Today we are breathing the open air of freedom because of the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Bhai Hirda Ram was one of them, who fought against the British rule.”

The Mayor thanked KK Nutan and said that “he immortalized Bhai Hirda Ram posthumously.”

He said that Bhai Hirda Ram remained in jail with freedom fighter Veer Savarkar while serving life imprisonment in Kalapani. Once he saw Veer Savarkar, handcuffed and shackled, being beaten with whips. Bhai Hirda Ram protested against the torture following which he was locked in an iron cage for 40 days. Bhai Hirda Ram, born in Mandi on November 28, 1885, breathed his last on August 21, 1965.

