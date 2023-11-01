Tributes paid to Indira, Patel

Shimla, October 31
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at The Ridge here today.
The Governor emphasised Indira Gandhi’s contribution to the development of the nation. He said that the people of the country would always remember her for her vision and decision making. “Popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady’ of India, she took bold decisions and the nationalisation of banks was one of them,” he added.
The Governor also remembered ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. “This day is also celebrated as National Unity Day in the country. Sardar Patel envisioned a united India and played a pivotal role in uniting small princely states of the country to form Bharat,” he said. He administered the oath of national unity to the gathering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...