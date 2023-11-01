Tributes paid to Indira, Patel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at The Ridge here today.

The Governor emphasised Indira Gandhi’s contribution to the development of the nation. He said that the people of the country would always remember her for her vision and decision making. “Popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady’ of India, she took bold decisions and the nationalisation of banks was one of them,” he added.

The Governor also remembered ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. “This day is also celebrated as National Unity Day in the country. Sardar Patel envisioned a united India and played a pivotal role in uniting small princely states of the country to form Bharat,” he said. He administered the oath of national unity to the gathering.

#Indira Gandhi #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla