Tributes paid to Kargil War hero Captain Kalia

Una, June 10

Kargil War hero Capt Amol Kalia’s 25th anniversary was observed at Nangal near Una yesterday. The Army officer, who hailed from Chintpurni in Una district, was born and brought up in Nangal where his mother Usha Kalia worked in the BBMB school as a teacher. His father Satpal Kalia had retired as a government teacher from Una.

Amol Kalia was commissioned into the Indian Army’s 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and in 1999 was deployed in the Batalik Sector as part of the Operation Vijay. He was given the task to recapture the strategic peak Pt 5,203 located at a height of 17,000 feet in the Kargil-Yaldor region. Capt Kalia and his 13 men were airdropped in the region. In the early hours of June 8, Capt Kalia’s personnel carrying light machine guns were martyred after which he himself took control of gun and killed three enemy soldiers, besides injuring three others.

After a fierce battle, which lasted for 24 hours, Capt Kalia was hit by a burst of bullets and he succumbed to his injuries at 9 am on June 9. Before he breathed his last, Capt Kalia ensured that the peak had been recaptured. India lost 12 brave soldiers while capturing Pt 5,203.

Capt Kalia’’s body could not be retrieved for more than 12 days as the area was under direct shelling from enemy guns. The body was handed over to his family members on June 20. He was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for his act of gallantry.

Capt Kalia’s elder brother is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. Family members, relatives and friends gathered near Capt Kalia’s bust installed in the municipal park in Nangal to pay homage to the brave son of the country.

