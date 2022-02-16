Tributes paid to martyrs at Sujanpur school

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 15

Commemorating Golden Jubilee year of 1971 Indo-Pak war and 75 years of Independence, a team of cycling expedition of the 16 Sikh Light Infantry Battalion paid floral tribute to martyrs at war memorial at Sainik School Sujanpur Tihra, near here, today.

The team that started its expedition from Pathankot would travel across the state and encourage the youth to join defence services.

Team leader Major Aditya Jaswal said the motive of the visit to the school was to interact with the cadets of the school and to pay tribute to one of its martyrs, Major Neeraj Sharma, who was also former student of the School. Major Neeraj Sharma made the supreme sacrifice on September 14, 2020, while serving for the nation. Lt Col Nitin Sharma, vice-principal of the school, said that the visit of the expedition team had infused patriotism among students and motivated them to work hard to join the forces. —