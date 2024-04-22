Tributes paid to Ved Ram, Kullu shawl industry icon

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 21

Tributes were paid to Thakur Ved Ram, founder of Bhuttico, one of the Asia’s biggest handloom cooperative societies, on his birth anniversary at Bhuttico complex, 5 km from here today.

Bhuttico chairman and former minister Satya Prakash Thakur offered floral tributes at the bust of Thakur Ved Ram.

The Bhuttico chairman said Thakur Ved Ram was a pioneer of Kullu shawl. “He took the Kullu shawl industry to the international level, paving the way for employment for local people in the cooperative sector. Besides bringing recognition to every section of society, it paved the way for economic empowerment.”

Narrating anecdotes from the life of Thakur Ved Ram, the former minister said he made a special request to the state and Central governments for formulating special policies and their strong implementation to strengthen education on cooperatives.

Satya Prakash Thakur said the Thakur Ved Ram International Awards 2023-24 would be announced when the model code of conduct is lifted after the elections. Awards are conferred every year by Bhuttico to eminent personalities in the fields of literature, art, language and culture, journalism, cooperative, handicraft and handloom.

Thakur expressed gratitude for the spirit of cooperation displayed by weavers, employees and members of Bhuttico to emerge from the Covid-induced slump in the business. He urged them to be prepared for such eventualities in the future.

The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Director Prem Lata Thakur, former vice-chairman of Himbunkar Brahm Swaroop Thakur and Bhuttico vice-chairman Rohit Thakur were among others present on the occasion.

