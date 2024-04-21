Triplets! Shillai mum gets more than she hoped for

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, April 20

In a rare medical instance of resilience, a woman from the mountainous terrain of the Trans-Giri area defied conventional medical expectations by giving birth to three daughters through normal delivery.

28-year-old Kiran Devi of Kalog village in Nainidhar panchayat of Shillai, located in the Trans-Giri area, showcased extraordinary fortitude as she welcomed her three daughters into the world. She already had three daughters.

At approximately 7.00 am on Thursday, the cries of three newborn daughters resonated in Kiran’s arms, with a mere seven-minute gap between their arrivals.

Weighing between 1.75 and 2 kg, the newborn daughters marked a historic moment for the staff at the Nahan Medical College, who facilitated the delivery with utmost vigilance and expertise.

Notably, this instance stands out as perhaps the first time in the history of the medical college at Nahan wherein a triplet delivery concluded without the need for referral.

Madan Singh, the father, had expected twins and, therefore, bought new clothes for only two children.

A mechanic by profession and now a father to six daughters, Singh is optimistic about getting help from both the administration and the government in raising his daughters.

Admitted to the medical college in anticipation of her delivery, Kiran received prompt medical attention upon experiencing labour pains, as prenatal scans had already indicated the presence of three beating hearts within her womb.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Pratibha, who oversaw Kiran’s case, affirmed the stable condition of the mother and the children. Acknowledging the challenges associated with natural triplet deliveries, Dr Pratibha emphasised the health and wellbeing of all three daughters, reassuring the mother that they were under thorough observation to ensure their continued welfare.

