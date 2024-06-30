Truck carrying cattle seized near Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 29

A truck carrying 15 cattle was stopped by locals near Marhi on the Manali-Rohtang Pass road on Friday night. After a video of the incident went viral, it was revealed that there were four persons in the vehicle, who had allegedly captured the cattle roaming the area.

The cattle were being allegedly smuggled to Ladakh. The police have detained four persons, including the truck driver.

The locals alleged that three vehicles with cattle in them had gone ahead of the seized truck.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said the truck had been impounded and a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act had been registered.

Former minister Govind Singh Thakur accused the state government of failing to check such acts. “There is a likelihood that such acts are rampant in other parts of the state as well,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali #Rohtang