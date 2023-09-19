Truck carrying LPG cylinders burnt to ashes

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 18

A truck carrying 306 LPG cylinders was burnt to ashes as it rolled down the road near Bir Bagehra village in the Sujanpur subdivision of the district here today.

The truck was on its way to Sandhole, Mandi, from a Jalandhar LPG filling plant. It was reported that the truck also hit an electricity pole with live conductors on the roadside. As a result, some of the cylinders in the truck caught fire. The truck driver was pulled out of the vehicle by local people.

Sub Divisional Officer (electricity) Gopal Bhatia said the power supply was immediately shut down to ease the rescue operation and control further loss.

Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma said the police helped the firemen in controlling the blaze.

#Hamirpur #Mandi