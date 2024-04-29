Truck rams into bus, 10 injured

Hamirpur, April 28
As many as 10 persons were reportedly injured as a bus fell in nullah near Dhayala Bridge in Bilaspur district today. It is learnt that the bus was on its way to Jungle Beri in Hamirpur district from Shimla. The bus was reportedly hit by a truck coming from behind and it fell into a nullah. The injured were rushed to civil hospital, Markand, while those seriously injured were rushed to AIIMS, Bilaspur.
Abhishek Garg SDM Bilaspur rushed to both the hospitals and released immediate relief of Rs 5000 to the injured.
Madan Dhiman, DSP, Bilaspur, said that police had registered a case and investigation was on. He said teams had been sent to apprehend the truck driver who was absconding.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...