Truck rams into bus, 10 injured

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 28

As many as 10 persons were reportedly injured as a bus fell in nullah near Dhayala Bridge in Bilaspur district today. It is learnt that the bus was on its way to Jungle Beri in Hamirpur district from Shimla. The bus was reportedly hit by a truck coming from behind and it fell into a nullah. The injured were rushed to civil hospital, Markand, while those seriously injured were rushed to AIIMS, Bilaspur.

Abhishek Garg SDM Bilaspur rushed to both the hospitals and released immediate relief of Rs 5000 to the injured.

Madan Dhiman, DSP, Bilaspur, said that police had registered a case and investigation was on. He said teams had been sent to apprehend the truck driver who was absconding.

