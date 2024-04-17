Truck rams into checkpost; forest guard, driver injured

Solan, April 16

A speeding multi-axle truck coming from Haryana rammed into the Forest Department checkpost at the Behral inter-state barrier in Paonta Sahib area of Sirmaur on Tuesday evening.

The entire forest checkpost at Behral, housed in a single room, suffered total damage. Forest guard Deepak Sharma, who was sitting inside, suffered severe injuries.

He was rushed to the Paonta Sahib Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to the Nahan medical college for further treatment, said Divisional Forest Officer Aishwarya Raj. The truck (RJ 13GB 7895), which belongs to Chawdhary Transport, broke the barricade. Residents were terrified with the loud noise due to the accident and rushed to see what had happened. The driver, who suffered multiple injuries, was taken out of the truck by the police. He was booked for rash and negligent driving and further probe was underway.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur #Solan